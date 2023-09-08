Dangerous Man Brewing to close Northeast Minneapolis taproom in October

Dangerous Man Brewing will draw its final pint at its Northeast Minneapolis taproom on Oct. 21. Its growler shop will close a few weeks earlier on Oct. 1.

“I always described it a little bit as a dive bar met your grandma’s house. That’s kind of what it felt like,” said the brewery’s co-owner Sarah Bonvallet.

The taproom opened in 2013 and eventually sold about 1,700 barrels a year. But Bonvallet and her co-owner and husband, the bearded Rob Miller, didn’t own the building. The company’s lease was due to expire in February 2025, but the couple chose to shutter the taproom earlier.

“There was an opportunity for a new owner to come in that had a really amazing vision for the space,” Bonvallet said. “Rob and I wanted to explore some different opportunities for the company.”

Dangerous Man Brewing opened a new brewing facility in May in Maple Lake, making its products available for the first time in bars and liquor stores. With the closing of the taproom, some of the company’s 28 employees will be laid off, Bonvallet said.

The company’s most popular beer is its Peanut Butter Porter, which has flavor notes of peanut butter, chocolate, toast and hints of coffee. Its first beer was a Cream Ale, which Bonvallet said has improved over time.

On the morning the taproom announced closing, Bonvallet was inside the brewery, sampling the Imperial Pumpkin Ale.

“It was a little boozy for nine o’clock in the morning,” she said, “but someone’s gotta taste it.”