Minnesota lawsuit seeks to keep Trump off 2024 ballot

Some prominent Minnesotans filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the state Supreme Court to keep former President Donald Trump's name off the 2024 Minnesota presidential primary and general election ballot.

The lawsuit was filed by a group called Free Speech For People, on behalf of several Minnesota voters including former DFL Secretary of State Joan Growe and former state Supreme Court Justice Paul Anderson.

It contends that Trump is barred by the Constitution’s 14th Amendment from holding another federal elected office because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The petitioners in Minnesota say Trump tried to enlist government officials to illegally overturn the 2020 election after swearing to uphold the Constitution when he took office.

People in several states are pursing similar efforts to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot. Last week, Trump asked a judge to move a similar lawsuit in Colorado from state to federal court.

Other petitioners who signed on to the Minnesota suit include retired University of Minnesota law professor David Fisher, the former co-chair of the Steele County Republican Party David Thul and former St. Paul Deputy Mayor David Welna.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates