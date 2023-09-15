Two freeway closures planned this weekend in Twin Cities

Twin Cities drivers will have to contend with a pair of freeway closures this weekend.

A stretch of southbound Interstate 35W in Minneapolis will be closed starting late Friday night.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the closure affects the southbound lanes of I-35W between Highway 280 and I-94. Crews will be making bridge, pavement and guard rail repairs, plus removing graffiti.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 280.

Also this weekend, westbound I-94 will be closed to traffic heading out of downtown Minneapolis — between I-394 and I-694 — as crews continue painting the Plymouth Avenue bridge over the freeway.

Traffic will be detoured to U.S. Highway 169.

Both of those closures start at 10 p.m. Friday and are slated to wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday.