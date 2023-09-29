As some Minnesota school resource officers return, letter sparks uncertainty

After several weeks of controversy and legal debate, some Minnesota law enforcement agencies are starting to return their resource officers to schools — but a new interpretation of recent changes to state law could cause further uncertainty.

A few dozen Minnesota law enforcement agencies pulled their school resource officers out of schools in recent weeks, citing uncertainty about the changes in state law that they believed could legally limit officers or staff in how they can physically restrain students when needed.

Earlier this week KARE 11 reported Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty sent a letter to police chiefs in her county outlining her office’s interpretation of the law in question.

According to her reading, the law bans school resource officers — SROs — from using prone restraints or holds that restrict students’ ability to breathe or communicate distress, except “to prevent bodily harm or death.”

This differs from a legal opinion issued last week by Attorney General Keith Ellison. He said the law doesn’t change when SROs can use force.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association took Ellison’s opinion — his second on the issue — as a step towards a resolution on the issue.

Some agencies that had pulled their SROs over concern with the law, including the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato Department of Public Safety and Eagan Police Department, said they would return their officers to schools.

It’s unclear what effect Moriarty’s letter might have. Moriarty’s office said that local police chiefs had asked for her reading of the law.

“The county attorney talks frequently with Hennepin County chiefs and has a developed a trusting, open, and transparent relationship with them,” her office said in a statement. “They know they can ask her questions directly and seek her guidance, and that the county attorney will be direct and honest in response, even as they recognize we cannot provide their departments with legal advice.”

Ellison’s office, in a statement, noted that Moriarty’s opinion is not legally binding.

“As the County Attorney concedes, only the Attorney General’s opinion is binding under state law. Her interpretation is not,” a spokesperson for the Ellison’s office said.

Law enforcement agencies bringing back their SRO programs have cited Ellison’s further clarification of the law in making their decisions. Mankato’s SROs will be returning to schools on Monday.

“We have been working with the school districts since this whole situation came to light. We have been in many meetings and discussions, and we now feel comfortable — both us and the school district — with moving forward,” Mankato’s Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said.

Law enforcement agencies have asked the Legislature to revisit the issue when it convenes next year.

MPR News reporter Hannah Yang contributed to this report.