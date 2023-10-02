Swift County sheriff’s deputies on leave as BCA investigates non-fatal shooting in Granite Falls

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Monday two deputies with the Swift County Sheriff’s Office are on standard administrative leave after a non-fatal shooting in western Minnesota last Wednesday.

The incident involved 23-year-old Dylan McKaide Anderson-Butler, who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy while allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop, according to the BCA, which says members of the CEE-VI (Cooperative Enforcement Effort) Drug Task Force were working to arrest Anderson-Butler on a warrant.

They found him in a car, where he was a passenger, and conducted a traffic stop. But when the driver stopped the car, Anderson-Butler ran away.

The task force officers say Anderson-Butler had a gun in his waistband as he attempted to flee toward Granite Falls City Cemetery. The officers ran after him, and one deployed a taser, while another shot his rifle.

Anderson was shot once and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. He’s expected to recover and has been discharged from the hospital to police custody, according to a statement from the BCA.

The BCA is investigating use-of-force of the two deputies during the incident.

A handgun and controlled substance were recovered from the scene. According to BCA, the drug task force members were “not wearing body cameras nor did the squad car camera capture the shooting.”

The names of the two deputies on administrative leave have not been released, due to a Minnesota law that allows law enforcement agencies to withhold public access to information that could reveal an officer’s undercover identity.