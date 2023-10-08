Fans arrived for Chiefs and Vikings game, but no Swift appearance

Fans of football and Taylor Swift arrived with the anticipation that the musician might attend the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, but according to CBS broadcasters, the musician was not in attendance.

The Grammy-winning performer has been to two consecutive Chiefs games in the past two weeks — presumably in support of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, with whom she’s rumored to be romantically involved.

Vikings and Taylor Swift fan Leigh Sanders was among many fans looking forward to the the possibility.

“I think it would be great to have her in US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She's been here before,” Sanders said. “but not for a Vikings game. So that would be great.”

She's been a fan for 10 years and had season tickets for this year's Vikings games.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told TMZ on Wednesday the city would welcome Swift back after her two, sold-out concerts last June.

Sunday’s game was already highly anticipated, according to Eric Nelson and Wally Langfellow, hosts of the 10,000 Takes sports talk show. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and are 7-5 with the Vikings in the regular season. Resale ticket prices averaged near $100 more than other upcoming games at U.S. Bank Stadium as of Thursday afternoon.

Fans arrive at the U.S. Bank Stadium before the match between the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Nicole Ki | MPR News