Minneapolis' Holidazzle canceled for 2023 due to funding shortfall

Holidazzle will not take place this holiday season in downtown Minneapolis, but the event could return in 2024.

A lack of funding has led to the cancellation of the 2023 Holidazzle, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

“Downtown Minneapolis continues to see vibrancy and momentum thanks to collective uplift and significant private-sector funding and government support throughout the year, but the amount of funding available for Holidazzle was not enough to ensure the beloved holiday tradition will deliver the magical experience the community expects and deserves while keeping it free and accessible,” the organization said in a release sent Tuesday evening.

The organization said this “is a one-season decision that does not impact plans for the 2024 Holidazzle.”

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Holidazzle for 2023,” said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, in the release. “This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen. Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season. In the end, we did not have enough funding to produce the event at a level that the community expects and deserves. This is a one-season decision, and we will refocus our energy on Holidazzle 2024 and beyond.”