Photos: Twins season ends after defeat by Astros in ALDS Game 4

Wednesday’s game against the Houston Astros was a pivotal moment for the Minnesota Twins in the American League division playoffs — but the Twins’ loss means their historic 2023 season has come to an end.

About 40 minutes before Target Field in Minneapolis opened for Game 4, there were long lines at the major entrances to get in. In one line was Steve Taylor, who drove up from Worthington for the game. He said the last playoff game he went to was back in 1991.

“Twins fans, we always have faith. They were just warming up yesterday. Yeah, they're just, they're just keeping us all on edge,” Taylor said.

Baseball fans wait in line outside the stadium before Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

A father holds his daughter and they exchange a high-five during Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans cheer during Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Noah Hill, 10 years old, watches Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Minneapolis Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Laura Ringnell (center) performs the National Anthem before Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans cheer during Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Douglas Luiz injures his fingers while attempting to catch a baseball during Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans react during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans react during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Mitch Bauer (center) reacts during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans cheer during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans react with disappointment after a missed point during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans react with disappointment after a missed point during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fans avidly follow the baseball action during Game 4 of the American League Division Series baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News