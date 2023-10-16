Monday begins the second week the U.S. House is without a speaker — and apparently without a clear path for any candidate to get the votes needed to lead the chamber. Political science professor at Arizona State University, and former professor at the University of Minnesota Steven Smith helped breakdown what congress faces.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is the latest nominee for speaker with a vote coming Tuesday, but Smith said the outlook is unlikely.

“It doesn’t look good to me,” he said. “When … Republicans were asked whether they’d vote for him on on the floor of the house for speaker, 55 Republicans voted against him. And the reports are that at least 20 are playing very hard to get and maybe as many as 40 are still leaning against.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., has also circulated around the conversation of leadership as a possible consensus pick for the job.

“This has been a quite fractured leadership throughout this year. He is someone they might turn to,” Smith said. “But you know, it could be someone we’re not even thinking about right now, someone who doesn’t really have a stake in the current fight and would be seen as a peacemaker.”

Smith also spoke on U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., on his chances for president. Phillips has been floating the possibility of running for months with no firm decision publicly stated.

“He has none of the national recognition. And of course, he has virtually no money. So he’d be starting from scratch,” Smith said. “He would be very much a long shot.”