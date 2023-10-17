Dani Bennett-Danek said that the decision to restrict theme night Jerseys and custom hockey stick tape represents a lot more than just taking away simple symbols of acceptance and support — it takes away a moment of visibility.

“You’re not safe here,” she said.

Bennett-Danek is the league director of the Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association, which she started with her wife back in Dec. 2021, and has been a hockey player for 16 years. Now she works to ensure that queer people who were getting left out of hockey had a safe place to play, especially for transgender folks and gay men.

“I’m very, you know, sad, disappointed,” she said. “When you start progress, and then you take it away, that’s a problem.”

Over the summer, the National Hockey League announced that special Jerseys worn during warmups on theme nights — like Pride night — would no longer be allowed. After a handful of players refused to wear them last season, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said it had become a distraction.

In October, the NHL issued updated, expanded guidance saying players’ uniforms and gear can’t be altered to reflect any theme night, Pride or otherwise. That means banning something like rainbow-colored pride tape that some players used on their hockey sticks during theme nights. While the custom Jerseys would be swapped for standard ones after warm-ups, customized sticks could be used throughout the whole game.

“The whole Pride Tape is a little bit different than the purple tape that people wear for [pancreatic cancer] or the military tape.” Bennett-Danek said. “It’s an actual company that was created to have a visual representation of the queer community that we are here. And we want to play hockey like everybody else.”

Pride Tape issued a statement following the decision. They said they were, “extremely disappointed by the decision,” and “hope the league — and teams — will again show commitment to this important symbol of combating homophobia.”

According to reporting from NPR, Brian Burke, a former NHL and team executive called the new policy a “serious setback.”

“I tried to get the NHL to understand that the last two stands of homophobia and transphobia in the athletic world are hockey and football,” Bennett-Danek said. “And if we keep making decisions like this, over something as simple as some tape, we’re not going to get to where we need to be.”