Minnesota has local elections this fall. What questions do you have about them?
Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and early voting is already underway.
People across Minnesota are electing their city councils and school boards, as well as voting on local ballot questions. Some examples of why it matters this year:
Every seat on the Minneapolis and St. Paul city council is up for election, meaning the power dynamics of Twin Cities leadership could be transformed.
It’s the first year of restored voting rights for many formerly incarcerated people and people with felony records.
Already, there has been quite a bit of money poured into controversial races to determine who will lead our public education systems.
Need basic info on how to vote, where to vote and the like? We’ve got you covered.
What else do you want to know ahead of Nov. 7? Send us your questions and we’ll try to get answers.
