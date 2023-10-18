Investigators suspected a Benton County couple was selling methamphetamine before a shootout last week that injured five officers near Princeton.

According to a search warrant made public this week, a confidential informant tipped off the Sherburne County Drug Task Force alleging that 64-year-old Karl Holmberg and his wife were selling meth.

A member of the task force requested the daytime “knock and announce” warrant on Oct. 4. District Court Judge Robert Raupp approved it the same day.

The warrant alleges that an undercover investigator bought meth from the Holmbergs earlier this year at their home in Glendorado Township. Investigators reportedly also found plastic baggies and other items in the Holmbergs' trash that tested positive for meth.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

When officers tried to execute the warrant last Thursday morning, they were met with a volley of gunfire. Five officers sustained injuries not considered life threatening.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, Karl Holmberg was taken into custody. He was shot in the foot, according to the criminal complaint.

Holmberg faces 12 charges, including six counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and six counts of first-degree assault against a police officer. His next court hearing is Oct. 24.

According to court records, Holmberg was convicted of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in 1986. In 2006 he was sentenced to 60 days in jail for fifth-degree drug possession.