GOP source: Minnesota's Emmer seeking House speaker nomination

Minnesota GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is said to be seeking the nomination to be speaker of the House.

A Republican operative with direct knowledge confirmed to MPR News that Emmer has begun making calls to House GOP members around his bid for speaker. No Minnesota congressional member has ever held a position that high in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The speaker’s job has been vacant since former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was voted out two weeks ago. Since then, other candidates have tried but failed to secure the votes needed to get that position.

Emmer, who was elected to Congress in 2014, is currently the No. 3 Republican in House leadership as majority whip.

Before ascending to that role — the main vote wrangler for the Republicans — he led the GOP’s campaign efforts for two election cycles.

He represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, which wraps around the outer rings of the northern and western Twin Cities suburbs, and up toward St. Cloud.