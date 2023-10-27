Minneapolis mayor has new proposal for next 3rd precinct building

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced today what he called an ‘exciting’ development in the city’s search for a new site for the 3rd precinct building. Frey said earlier this week the city met with the owner of a building at 2633 Minnehaha Ave. to discuss a possible $14 million sale.

The city considered the site three years ago, but the deal fell through amid public backlash and lack of support from the council.

Frey says this site is the right choice.

“It’s time to bring this Goldilocks saga to a close, this site is cheaper, it can get put up faster,” he said. “It’s just right."

The council and mayor’s office has struggled to come to an agreement on a site for the new facility, to replace the former third precinct building which was burned during the uprising after George Floyd’s murder. Since May 2020, 3rd Precinct officers have been working out of a variety of temporary spaces downtown.

Earlier this month Frey urged the council to choose a site at 2600 Minnehaha Ave. The estimated cost of that project was $26 million.

A few weeks later, council members passed a directive asking the mayor’s office to provide more financial details about the plan.

Frey says a precinct at 2633 Minnehaha Ave. could be up and running in about a year at the building.

The mayor says he hopes the council will take action on the option next week.