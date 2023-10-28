Fargo-Moorhead flood control project marks milestone

Contractors have completed a key part of the Red River flood diversion project. A $50 million structure that will control the flow of Red River flood water into a 30-mile-long diversion channel is now complete.

The channel is still under construction.

“We’re going to get this project done on time and under budget for the people that live in this great metro,” said Col. Eric Swenson, commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District. “This project continues to be an example of how local state and federal government can work together to protect and serve the public.”

The $3.2 billion flood diversion marks the first time the Army Corps of Engineers has used a public-private partnership to construct a large project.

Workers prepare to assemble large metal gates that will control the flow of water into the still to be constructed flood diversion channel south of Fargo-Moorhead. Dan Gunderson | MPR News 2022

“I believe it’s going to be a model for many other projects around the county,” said U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

“There’s just so much that has gone into it that is new, innovative, and creative.”

Hoeven said Congress has passed 16 pieces of legislation to pave the way for some of the innovative approaches to funding the project.

Hoeven credited Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith for bipartisan support he said is critical.

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor said this project fulfills some key priorities for the Biden administration: innovation and climate resilience.

“This project absolutely represents innovation in carrying out what essentially is the ultimate climate resilience project from my perspective, given the risks and the floods already experienced as well as those that we know will come,” he said.

Connor said the public-private partnership shaved 10 years off the construction timeline and has saved about $300 million in construction cost.

The entire flood diversion project is on track to be completed by 2027.

“Once we get this project done, we’re going to have a lot of growth going on,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to build a metropolitan area that hires people, keeps people working, doing all the things they love to do, and they have flood protection.”