Missing U of M student found dead

A missing University of Minnesota student was found dead in the Mississippi River, according to a social media post from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The University of Minnesota police department canceled the alert for 19-year-old Sumith Maddi after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified his body.

The college student was last seen leaving the 17th Avenue Residence Hall Saturday around 2:40 a.m.

The Hennepin County Water Patrol found his body in the Mississippi River last Friday.

Sumith Maddi Courtesy of Minnesota BCA

The University of Minnesota police department thanked everyone who helped with the search.