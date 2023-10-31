Missing U of M student found dead
A missing University of Minnesota student was found dead in the Mississippi River, according to a social media post from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The University of Minnesota police department canceled the alert for 19-year-old Sumith Maddi after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified his body.
The college student was last seen leaving the 17th Avenue Residence Hall Saturday around 2:40 a.m.
The Hennepin County Water Patrol found his body in the Mississippi River last Friday.
The University of Minnesota police department thanked everyone who helped with the search.
