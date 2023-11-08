Unfurled! Minnesota state flag public submissions revealed

Minnesotans hoping to influence the look of their new state flag like their stars and their loons — lots and lots of loons. There are loony ideas, too, including a pitch with a hotdish at the fore.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission unfurled what could be Minnesota's biggest art critique in history by publishing more than 2,100 proposed flag designs sent in by the public. Wednesday’s debut of a website will give people a chance to see what others recommended, but the decision will fall to the appointed commission.

Many submissions contained stars, trees, loons and fish. Water is also a common element. Others were identical to the flag Minnesota plans to replace next year.

The commission will narrow the concepts down to five finalists and move toward a single design in December.

You can see all the designs for flags and emblems at the state commission’s website. Here are a few of our favorites so far, ranging from serious designs to a bit more loony.

Flag submission No. F47 State Emblems Redesign Commision

Flag submission No. F340 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Flag submission No. F22 State Emblems Redesign Commision

Flag submission No. F2115 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Flag submission No. F2144 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Flag submission No. F1338 State Emblems Redesign Commision

Flag submission number F__ State Emblems Redesign Commission

Flag submission No. F1097 State Emblems Redesign Commision

Flag submission number F277 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Flag submission No. F59 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Flag submission No. F1018 State Emblems Redesign Commision

Flag submission number F119 State Emblems Redesign Commission