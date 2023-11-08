Minnesota

Unfurled! Minnesota state flag public submissions revealed

MPR News Staff
Flag submission No. F816
State Emblems Redesign Commision

Minnesotans hoping to influence the look of their new state flag like their stars and their loons — lots and lots of loons. There are loony ideas, too, including a pitch with a hotdish at the fore.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission unfurled what could be Minnesota's biggest art critique in history by publishing more than 2,100 proposed flag designs sent in by the public. Wednesday’s debut of a website will give people a chance to see what others recommended, but the decision will fall to the appointed commission.

Many submissions contained stars, trees, loons and fish. Water is also a common element. Others were identical to the flag Minnesota plans to replace next year.

The commission will narrow the concepts down to five finalists and move toward a single design in December.

You can see all the designs for flags and emblems at the state commission’s website. Here are a few of our favorites so far, ranging from serious designs to a bit more loony.

f47
Flag submission No. F47
State Emblems Redesign Commision
A submission for state flag.
Flag submission No. F340
State Emblems Redesign Commission
f22
Flag submission No. F22
State Emblems Redesign Commision

A submission for state flag.
Flag submission No. F2115
State Emblems Redesign Commission
A submission for state flag.
Flag submission No. F2144
State Emblems Redesign Commission
f1338
Flag submission No. F1338
State Emblems Redesign Commision
A submission for state flag.
Flag submission number F__
State Emblems Redesign Commission
f1097
Flag submission No. F1097
State Emblems Redesign Commision
A submission for state flag.
Flag submission number F277
State Emblems Redesign Commission
A submission for state flag.
Flag submission No. F59
State Emblems Redesign Commission
f1018
Flag submission No. F1018
State Emblems Redesign Commision
A submission for state flag.
Flag submission number F119
State Emblems Redesign Commission

