Which flag fits? Superlatives and accolades for Minnesota’s flag redesigns

Public submissions for Minnesota's new state flag have been revealed. There are a lot of stars and stripes and loons — LOTS of loons.

We have absolutely no control over what design will be the final choice by the State Emblems Redesign Commission.

But that won’t stop us and the rest of the MPR newsroom from recognizing some of the great and humorous submissions.

What superlative or accolade did we miss? Which flag design would you nominate? Let us know and we will add our favorites to the list! Email your name, superlative and flag design number to tell@mpr.org or fill out the form at the bottom of this story.

Cutest couple

They look so happy together!

Flag submission No. F789. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best lesson on design

Thank you to whoever submitted this with notes. We’ve learned so much!

Flag submission No. F1496. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best design that makes us hungry

Hot dish for all!

Flag submission No. F340 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Hungriest flag

My, what big teeth you have! We’re pretty sure that’s a little hotdish he’s about to eat, too.

Flag submission No. F1545. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best use of a star

There were lots of stars, but not many used the state as part of the design. We don’t want to give up southwest Minnesota, though.

Flag submission No. F1536. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most stars

We checked. This has the most.

Flag submission No. F1479. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most sporty

Flag? Maybe. The colors are perfect for Vikings. Skol!

Flag submission No. F13. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best use of a hockey stick

Crisp like a slapshot in the back of the net.

Flag submission No. F686. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most… interesting

We just wanted to include this one. And it does have a hockey stick.

Flag submission No. F183. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most likely to pair well on a flannel shirt

Picture it: This picturesque cold winter scene as an iron-on patch.

Flag submission No. F293. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best design without the color blue

Green for our natural beauty. Purple for Prince.

Flag submission No. F208. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best design with the color blue

What’s better than blue? More blue!

Flag submission No. F2099. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most likely to be featured on an MPR tote bag

Who do we call to make this happen?

Flag submission No. F119 State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best use of Morse code

No secret message here.

Flag submission No. F468. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best goodest flag

Awwww, who’s a good boy? You are!

Flag submission No. F156. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most likely to give you nightmares

Look, it’s a beautiful design… but why a two-headed loon?

Flag submission No. F516. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best use of lasers

Right on point. But also scary.

Flag submission No. F674. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Eerily like the Kris Lindahl billboards

Just look at that wingspan! Guaranteed offer on your nest!

Flag submission No. F684. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Best bald eagle in a supporting role

Because the loon is the star in Minnesota.

Flag submission No. F38. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Most likely to be airbrushed on a T-shirt

Hear the call of the North Woods!

Flag submission No. F13. State Emblems Redesign Commission

Have an idea for a superlative? Share with MPR News!