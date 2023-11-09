MSP Airport set for $242 million in interior renovations

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is getting a $242 million makeover.

Leaders with the Metropolitan Airports Commission say MSP's Terminal 1 will get interior renovations in six concourses and 75 gate areas.

They say it will be the largest interior renovation project for gates and concourses since the airport opened in 1962, adding that the design will make the terminal "brighter, more modern."

More details on the project are expected to be announced Thursday morning. A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the airport terminal to announce the project.

Check back with MPR News for more details.