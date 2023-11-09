State Sen. Kelly Morrison launches bid for Phillips' U.S. House seat

State Sen. Kelly Morrison launched a bid for Congress in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, becoming the second Democrat to announce a bid for a seat where the incumbent — U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips — is running for president.

Morrison, a physician from Deephaven, has served in the Legislature for five years. In a campaign announcement, Morrison said she would use her experience as an OB-GYN to advocate in Congress for continued abortion access. She also touted her work carrying bipartisan legislation in St. Paul.

“I know what it’s like to see my patients struggle to afford the medications they need, so I took on Big Pharma and lowered prescription drug costs,” Morrison said in a news release. “I know how important it is that women — not politicians — are able to make their own health care decisions, so I led the effort to protect abortion rights in Minnesota. I’m running for Congress because we need leaders who are focused on delivering results.”

Morrison helped spearhead legislation this year that guaranteed access to reproductive health care, eliminated some state restrictions on abortion and created a state Prescription Drug Affordability Board.

Morrison joins a race for the seat now held by Rep. Phillips, who launched his bid for president late last month. Phillips hasn’t said if he’ll fall back to a House race if he’s unsuccessful. Former Minneapolis city official Ron Harris has also announced a bid for the seat.

State Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, and Secretary of State Steve Simon have also said they are mulling campaigns. No Republicans have announced an intention to run in the district that has swung in the Democrats’ direction in recent years.

State Senate seats aren’t on the 2024 ballot, so the congressional campaign won’t require Morrison to choose between them.