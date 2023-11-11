Northern lights possible Saturday night; warmer on Sunday

There could be quite a northern lights display Saturday night, where clouds don’t get in the way. Here’s the Saturday night aurora forecast from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center:

Saturday night Aurora forecast NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

Southwestern and west-central Minnesota had the largest breaks in cloud cover early Saturday evening, and some of those breaks could gradually expand eastward Saturday night. Northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are expected to stay mostly cloudy Saturday night.

Rain and snow chances

An upper level disturbance will continue to bring some patches of rain to the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota Saturday evening. There will be a mix of rain and snow in northeastern Minnesota and in portions of western Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight, with a changeover to mainly snow at times.

Snow accumulations are expected Saturday night in portions of northeastern Minnesota and in parts of northern Wisconsin:

Saturday night snow forecast National Weather Service

You can hear updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the MPR News network. Also check out the MPR News display of National Weather Service radar.

You can also check these National Weather Service sites for updated weather info: Twin Cities, Duluth and La Crosse, Wis.

The daylight hours of Sunday look dry across most of Minnesota, but far northern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 6 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Sunday:

NAM simulated radar from 6 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Sunday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

There could also be a wintry mix in parts of far northern Minnesota early Sunday.

Temperature trends

The Saturday afternoon high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 44 degrees, which equals the average Twin Cities high temp for Nov. 11. Metro area highs will be at least 10 degrees warmer on Sunday.

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have Sunday highs in the 50s, with 40s in roughly the northern third of Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Similar high temps are expected on Monday:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

Southern Minnesota could see some lower 60s Tuesday afternoon, with mainly 50s elsewhere.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be around 60 degrees on Tuesday, followed by lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday then lower 50s on Friday.

Above-normal temperatures may linger into next weekend and the beginning of the following week, according to the latest outlook from the NWS Climate Prediction Center:

Temperature outlook Nov. 17 through Nov. 23 NWS Climate Prediction Center

Programming note

