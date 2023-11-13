Major downtown St. Paul intersection closed this week
A resurfacing project could cause some major headaches for drivers in downtown St. Paul this week.
The intersection of West Seventh Street and Fifth Street — also known as Cleveland Circle, at the northwest corner of the Xcel Energy Center — closed to traffic early Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the closure is slated to last until 5 p.m. Friday.
MnDOT said the closure of the busy intersection is to allow crews to remove the deteriorating red concrete circle at that corner. It’ll be replaced with asphalt.
Crews also will re-stripe lane markings, and pedestrian and bike crossings.
Detours are posted.
There are no major events planned at the Xcel Energy Center until Friday night’s Eagles concert, and the intersection is scheduled to reopen a couple of hours ahead of that.
