Major downtown St. Paul intersection closed this week

A resurfacing project could cause some major headaches for drivers in downtown St. Paul this week.

The intersection of West Seventh Street and Fifth Street — also known as Cleveland Circle, at the northwest corner of the Xcel Energy Center — closed to traffic early Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the closure is slated to last until 5 p.m. Friday.

A Google Maps aerial image of Cleveland Circle in downtown St. Paul, showing the red concrete circle along West Seventh Street. The Xcel Energy Center is at the bottom right. The deteriorating red concrete is being removed and replaced with asphalt. Google Maps image

MnDOT said the closure of the busy intersection is to allow crews to remove the deteriorating red concrete circle at that corner. It’ll be replaced with asphalt.

Crews also will re-stripe lane markings, and pedestrian and bike crossings.

Detours are posted.

Deteriorating red concrete on West Seventh Street outside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul is seen on Friday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

There are no major events planned at the Xcel Energy Center until Friday night’s Eagles concert, and the intersection is scheduled to reopen a couple of hours ahead of that.