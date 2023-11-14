Moorhead photographer sentenced for sexually luring minor

Moorhead man Robby Njos, 52, was sentenced to 28 months in prison Monday for luring a minor using electronics.

Robby Njos, 52, the owner of Njos photography in Moorhead, Minn., was ordered to serve 28 months in prison for luring a minor, as pictured in the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo, N.D. during sentencing. Matt Henson | WDAY-TV video screenshot

Njos’ criminal complaint states in the past few years, he sent and requested sexually explicit material to a boy between 15 and 17 years old. Njos did not admit to the crime but admitted to enough evidence for a conviction.

Njos’ probation is set for five years.

Court documents state a close family friend first reported Njos for sending sexually explicit photos, videos and texts to her son between 2019 and 2020.

The 17-year-old victim, a student at Fargo North High School, reportedly told law enforcement he had known Njos “his whole life” and that Njos was aware how old he was.

The victim called the behavior “weird” and said Njos asked for photos of himself wearing progressively less clothing.

Documents report Njos sent a nude image to the victim via Snapchat when the boy was 16, as well as sending and requesting multiple sexual videos and texts, and leaving inappropriate items near the victim’s work.

Njos reportedly denied knowing the victim or his mother when asked by law enforcement in November 2022.

In a hearing, the victim said he was hospitalized for anxiety and tried to take his own life.

“I didn’t feel control over my emotions and the abuse controlled my life,” the victim said in court. “I would do impulsive and self-destructive behavior.”

Njos is a well-known local photographer and owner of Njos Photography, taking high school senior portraits, family photos and theater photography, according to the Fargo Forum.