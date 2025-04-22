Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Native News
Dan Gunderson
Moorhead, Minn.

White Earth Casino plan near Moorhead faces local opposition

White Earth Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks. The White Earth Nation wants to build a large casino-convention complex near Moorhead, and asked the county to support an application to place the land in federal trust status.
Dan Gunderson | MPR News 2024

The White Earth Nation has purchased 280 acres of farmland just east of Moorhead, adjacent to Interstate 94.

“We've been looking at this property for a number of years,” White Earth Nation Tribal Utility Commission executive director Nate Mathews told the Clay County Commission.

“And we've looked at this land as a resort casino complex area.”

Mathews said the project is still in the preliminary planning stages but would likely include a casino, a hotel and convention center, several restaurants and a truck stop. He said the complex could employ 450 to 550 workers.

Tribal officials are asking the county to support an application to place the land in federal trust status. That application has not yet been filed, but must be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, a process that can take months. The commission took no action on the request.

Trust status means the land would not be subject to property taxes, a significant concern for county officials. White Earth said it is willing to negotiate a payment in lieu of property taxes.

County officials also raised concerns about the potential impact to a large aquifer under the land. Moorhead draws water from the aquifer and a Wellhead Protection Plan is in place to protect the underground water supply.

White Earth Tribal chair Michael Fairbanks assured commissioners any development would mitigate pollution concerns.

“We're here to protect that water because we know how important it is,” he said.

County Commission Chair Kevin Campbell said there are many financial and environmental questions, and the county is not yet prepared to support the project.

“This is something that's going to have a tremendous impact on our communities moving forward and it deserves some appropriate dialogue,” he said.

County Commissioner Jenny Mongeau thanked White Earth officials for their willingness to talk about local concerns.

“I think that's the most important piece, to understand what your vision is, to understand from us where there might be some concern, but how do we work together to find the most meaningful partnership to move forward,” she said.

Tribal officials plan to meet with city leaders in Moorhead and Dilworth next week and pledged to continue discussions with Clay County Commissioners.