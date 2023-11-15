The 18-inch Minnesota icon: American Girl Lila Monetti

In the year of Barbie, a local hero has risen — meet Lila Monetti, American Girl Doll’s 2024 Girl of the Year who happens to be from St. Paul.

American Girl Dolls are a staple of toy culture with a historical twist. Each doll has an accompanying book told from the viewpoint of the girl.

Lila Monetti's passion is gymnastics and horseback riding. Courtesy image

There were the classics like Kit Kittredge, an aspiring young journalist during the Great Depression, and Josefine Montoya, who struggles with the recent loss of her mother after the Mexican-American war. And later, “Truly Me,” holiday collections and Disney princesses.

Starting in 2001, the company released an annual “Girl of the Year,” a contemporary doll that would represent the current climate of girlhood. The company is often in communication with girls and their parents, asking: What do girls today like most? What are they thinking about? What worries them?

Previous Girls of the Year have tackled subjects such as moving in with a new step-parent, handling stress, being proud of your culture and learning how to take responsibility for mistakes.

Erin Falligant, the author of Lila’s story, has worked with American Girl for over 10 years. She was approached with a few starting points — after consulting girls, the company decided Lila’s passions would be horseback riding and gymnastics. The Midwest had not been a focal point for the dolls in recent years, so they landed on St. Paul as her home.

Lila is decked out in a pink and orange dream. She wears a casual-yet-fashion-forward outfit for a 10-year-old of pink sweatpants, a pink sparkly turtleneck tank top and lavender sandals. Her accessories include a marble print crossbody bag, as she is a modern girl on the go, as well as orange sunglasses and hair gems.

Erin Falligant has been working with American Girl Doll for over 10 years. Courtesy photo

But, she is a Minnesotan after all, and has a few warmer outfits for the season’s turn.

For inspiration, Falligant traveled to the Twin Cities while writing Lila’s journal and her upcoming book, “Lila Goes for Gold.” She explored the St. Paul neighborhoods of Cathedral Hill and Summit Hill, Como Park and Zoo, Gold Medal Park and the Stone Arch Bridge. Falligan said the personality of Minnesota impacted her work.

“There was so much I loved about the cities … there’s references to the weather, and little dogs wearing sweaters and houses decorated for Halloween. I hope Minnesotans reading this will feel right at home,” she said.

Dedicated fans may notice that Lila’s gymnastics coach, McKenna Brooks, was the Girl of the Year in 2012. McKenna’s story was written by Minnesota author Mary Casanova. Lila is ready to be more competitive in gymnastics but her best friend Katie feels stressed by the competition.

Lila tries horseback riding and invites Katie along but she is not too interested. While they have spent years perfecting the French braid and having too many sleepovers to count, Lila will learn what it feels like when friendships change and evolve — all against the backdrop of our favorite city.