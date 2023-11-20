New cell phone waiting lot open for MSP airport travelers

If you need to pick up someone at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this busy travel week — there’ll be a new cell phone waiting lot available.

MSP has added a second cell phone waiting lot, just in time to accommodate the higher number of travelers expected at the airport for Thanksgiving.

Airport officials say the second lot will have 100 spaces and is located on the south side of Post Road between Terminals 1 and 2. It’s just east of the 40 spaces in the first lot at the Twin Cities airport, which will remain open.

“This is another way to enhance the customer experience, meeting the growing demand for free, safe and convenient spaces for drivers to wait before picking up passengers,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “The lots help reduce traffic congestion near the terminals because they eliminate the need for drivers to circle the airport before their party arrives at the pick-up zones.”

The new cell phone waiting lot will be located on the south side of Post Road between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Courtesy of Metropolitan Airports Commission

Airport officials say they are expecting it to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week since before the pandemic.

The busiest departure day will be Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with nearly 37,000 passengers projected to be screened at security checkpoints. The airport says 34,000 passengers are expected through the airport on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Some helpful tips for the holiday travel time from the airports commission officials:

Travelers in Terminal 1 should review the two checkpoint wait time boards when they enter the ticketing lobby. Passengers can access all gates from either checkpoint, but the north checkpoint often has shorter wait times.

Terminal 2 passengers can reserve a spot in the security line for free through MSP Reserve. Appointments are available 3:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. daily. Availability is limited.

Holiday travelers are encouraged to prebook their parking online to guarantee a spot and capture the lowest daily rates. Bookings must be made at least 12 hours prior to your scheduled arrival time. The earlier you book, the more you can save.

During busy times, drivers can go up or down to Terminal 1’s departures or arrivals levels to pick up or drop off passengers.

Travelers should review the latest TSA security screening information and tips including identification requirements and regulated items for carry-on and checked baggage.