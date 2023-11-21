Newest member of Minneapolis City Council sworn in early

The newest member of the Minneapolis City Council was sworn in Tuesday. Aurin Chowdhury took the oath of office at City Hall to fill out the remainder of the term of outgoing council member for Ward 12, Andrew Johnson. He resigned his seat before the end of the year to take on a new job.

Chowdhury, 26, comes in with prior experience at City Hall. She recently served as the senior policy aide for Council Member Jason Chavez. Chowdhury previously managed the elections of local state lawmakers and worked in community organizing on issues like affordable housing and climate change.

Chowdhury campaigned on her experience in politics saying she’d be “ready on day one,” to serve the constituents in Ward 12.

Johnson endorsed Chowdhury and said he felt comfortable leaving his seat early knowing that Chowdhury was up for the challenge.