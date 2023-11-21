Southwestern Minnesota celebrates completion of Highway 14 expansion project

A large crowd gathered on the new eastbound bridge in Courtland cheered as dignitaries cut the ribbon. It was a cold, but joyous conclusion to a project decades in the making.

The $84 million project — including a $22 million federal grant received in 2020 — comes after years of trying to improve safety along this stretch of highway. It should also make for quicker travel.

Gov. Tim Walz thanked bipartisan leadership for getting the necessary dollars for the project. He said it was one of the longest needed transportation infrastructure improvements in the region. Highway 14 is now a four-lane highway from New Ulm to Rochester.

Gov. Tim Walz greets local residents, officials and media to the ribbon cutting ceremony opening the Highway 14 expansion project on the new eastbound bridge near Courtland on Tuesday. Hannah Yang | MPR News

Dozens of people died in accidents on Highway 14 over the decades. Walz, who once taught in Mankato, recounted the time when he was coaching 7th grade basketball when they got some terrible news for one of the students.

“Two state troopers walked in to tell Ben that his father had been killed by someone passing in the fog over by Waseca,” Walz said. “When we were still two-lane over there. So many of you have that story. So many neighbors lost so many tragedies, understanding that transportation is critical.”

The celebration was also a time of reflection for Republican Congressman Brad Finstad. He said as a parent he feared for his daughter’s safety, as she traveled Highway 14 over four years going from New Ulm to Mankato for gymnastics.

Courtland is seen from the new eastbound bridge on Highway 14 on Tuesday. Hannah Yang | MPR News

“This road taught me a lot about my faith, and how to pray for her safe arrival home and so many families have struggled over the years with those safety issues,” Finstad said. “So today is a celebration and really an honor of the lives of folks that were tragically lost on this highway.”

Highway 14 is a priority corridor for Minnesota. It connects New Ulm, Courtland, Nicollet and North Mankato to other regional centers including Owatonna, Rochester and Winona.

Residents in the area around Courtland have been taking detours for almost two years since a 12.5-mile stretch of highway closed in April 2022 to complete the work.

After the ceremony local landowners Perry and Joan Hulke stood on the new bridge overlooking Courtland. The last two years of detours weren't easy, they said. The expansion project occupies several acres of what used to be their farmland. But, they say it was a necessary sacrifice.

They have a daughter who travels to Mankato to work at the hospital, and drove on the highway when it was a two-lane, and often worried about whether she’d make it home safely. They know the feeling of wanting to keep loved ones safe on the commute all too well.

Joan and Perry Hulke of Courtland stand with a piece of the ceremonial ribbon that was cut on Tuesday. Hannah Yang | MPR News

“It was needed,” Perry said. “It was the right thing.”

“We’ve seen too many accidents on this road too,” Joan said. “Besides cutting up [Perry’s] farm, and so we got three different fields, instead of one, and losing land. But, we needed it. I mean, it will be wonderful.”

MnDOT opening of Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet to traffic just in time for those traveling to visit loved ones this holiday season.