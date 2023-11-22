2 finalists picked to lead Minneapolis schools

Two finalists have been chosen to be the next superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools.

Sonia Stewart Courtesy of Minneapolis Public School

Sonia Stewart, a deputy superintendent from Chattanooga, Tenn., and Lisa Sayles-Adams, superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in the western Twin Cities were picked by a search committee looking for a permanent replacement for Ed Graff, who left the job in June 2022. Rochelle Cox has led the district on an interim basis since.

Sayles-Adams has worked as a teacher, principal and administrator in Minneapolis and other Twin Cities schools since 1996.

Lisa Sayles-Adams Courtesy of Minneapolis Public School

Stewart currently serves as deputy superintendent for Hamilton County Public Schools in Chattanooga where she supervises school leadership, teaching and other departments. She also has 13 years of prior experience in the Nashville, Tenn., schools as a teacher and administrator.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The two candidates will go through meet-and-greets and a final interview next week.

Stewart will have two meet-and-greets with the public on Monday, Nov. 27. One at Folwell Elementary from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and one at Davis Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sayles-Adams will have two public meet and greets on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Hers will also be held at Folwell Elementary from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at Davis Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both candidates will have final interviews after those public events. The interviews will be streamed online at mps.eduvision.tv and on public access channel 15.

Minneapolis school board members are expected to make a final decision on Dec. 1.

The district says a national search had 25 applicants from 16 states. Five were recommended to be interviewed by the district’s superintendent search team.