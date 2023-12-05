Your chance to win-ter: MnDOT's annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest is back

There hasn’t been much snow for plows to clear this winter in Minnesota — but that won’t stop the annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that its plow-naming event will return for a fourth year.

The contest offers people the chance to submit ideas and vote to pick eight winners — with the winning names going on plows in each of MnDOT's eight districts around the state.

MnDOT says “witty, unique and Minnesota — or winter-themed snowplow name ideas” can be submitted from now through noon on Dec. 15 at the MnDOT’s website.

Contest rules include:

one submission per person

names are limited to no more than 30 characters

no profanity or inappropriate language

no politically inspired names

no repeats of past years’ winning names

Once the submission period closes, MnDOT staff will pick finalists to be voted on by the public in January.

Plowy McPlowFace was one of the winning entries in MnDOT's first "Name a Snowplow" contest. MnDOT

Past MnDOT “Name a Snowplow” contest winners

Winter 2020-21

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Blizzo

Clearopathtra

Better Call Salt

Han Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Scoop! There it is

Sleetwood Mac