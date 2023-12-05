Minnesota

Your chance to win-ter: MnDOT's annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest is back

Andrew Krueger
A snow plow on the road
A MnDOT plow on Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., on Dec. 21, 2022.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News file

Share

There hasn’t been much snow for plows to clear this winter in Minnesota — but that won’t stop the annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that its plow-naming event will return for a fourth year.

The contest offers people the chance to submit ideas and vote to pick eight winners — with the winning names going on plows in each of MnDOT's eight districts around the state.

MnDOT says “witty, unique and Minnesota — or winter-themed snowplow name ideas” can be submitted from now through noon on Dec. 15 at the MnDOT’s website.

Contest rules include:

  • one submission per person

  • names are limited to no more than 30 characters

  • no profanity or inappropriate language

  • no politically inspired names

  • no repeats of past years’ winning names

Once the submission period closes, MnDOT staff will pick finalists to be voted on by the public in January.

Plowy McPlowFace
Plowy McPlowFace was one of the winning entries in MnDOT's first "Name a Snowplow" contest.
MnDOT

Past MnDOT “Name a Snowplow” contest winners

Winter 2020-21

  • Plowy McPlowFace

  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

  • Duck Duck Orange Truck

  • Plow Bunyan

  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi

  • F. Salt Fitzgerald

  • Darth Blader

  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

Winter 2021-22

  • Betty Whiteout

  • Ctrl Salt Delete

  • The Big Leplowski

  • Plowasaurus Rex

  • Scoop Dogg

  • Blizzard of Oz

  • No More Mr. Ice Guy

  • Edward Blizzardhands

Winter 2022-23

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry

  • Blizzo

  • Clearopathtra

  • Better Call Salt

  • Han Snowlo

  • Blader Tot Hotdish

  • Scoop! There it is

  • Sleetwood Mac

Grow the Future of Public Media

MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory