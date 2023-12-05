Your chance to win-ter: MnDOT's annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest is back
There hasn’t been much snow for plows to clear this winter in Minnesota — but that won’t stop the annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that its plow-naming event will return for a fourth year.
The contest offers people the chance to submit ideas and vote to pick eight winners — with the winning names going on plows in each of MnDOT's eight districts around the state.
MnDOT says “witty, unique and Minnesota — or winter-themed snowplow name ideas” can be submitted from now through noon on Dec. 15 at the MnDOT’s website.
Contest rules include:
one submission per person
names are limited to no more than 30 characters
no profanity or inappropriate language
no politically inspired names
no repeats of past years’ winning names
Once the submission period closes, MnDOT staff will pick finalists to be voted on by the public in January.
Past MnDOT “Name a Snowplow” contest winners
Winter 2020-21
Plowy McPlowFace
Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
Duck Duck Orange Truck
Plow Bunyan
Snowbi Wan Kenobi
F. Salt Fitzgerald
Darth Blader
The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
Winter 2021-22
Betty Whiteout
Ctrl Salt Delete
The Big Leplowski
Plowasaurus Rex
Scoop Dogg
Blizzard of Oz
No More Mr. Ice Guy
Edward Blizzardhands
Winter 2022-23
Yer a Blizzard, Harry
Blizzo
Clearopathtra
Better Call Salt
Han Snowlo
Blader Tot Hotdish
Scoop! There it is
Sleetwood Mac
