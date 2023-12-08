Man dies a day after shootout with St. Paul police

A Maplewood man has died a day after engaging in a shootout with St. Paul police.

St. Paul police Officer Michael Tschida went to the intersection of Marshall and Cretin Avenues around 2 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported that her former romantic partner was ramming her vehicle, had broken one of its windows, and was armed with a handgun.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Brandon Daleshaun Keys. The agency said that the 24-year-old died early Friday of a gunshot wound to the head.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said at a news conference late Thursday that Keys shot first and the officer returned fire.

Tschida was struck in the leg and was released from Regions Hospital later Thursday.

In a statement, the BCA said the incident was captured on multiple video cameras, including Tschida’s bodycam. Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene and are speaking to witnesses.

Neither the woman nor the man riding in her vehicle was injured.

In a protection order filed Oct. 25, the 38-year-old mother of Keys’ 5-year-old son told a judge that Keys had recently stalked and threatened her.