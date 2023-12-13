Reward offered in hit-and-run death of Onamia doctor

Cathy Donovan Courtesy of Mille Lacs Health System

Authorities on Wednesday announced a $10,000 reward for information about the hit-and-run death of a central Minnesota doctor last month.

On Nov. 13, Cathy Donovan was struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs along U.S. Highway 169 near Onamia. The 56-year-old was a longtime family physician at the Mille Lacs Health System.

During an emotional news conference, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said Donovan’s death was a “huge hit to our community.” He said Donovan had been his doctor on several occasions, and almost every first responder on the scene knew her personally.

Burton asked anyone with information about who was driving the vehicle that hit her to do the right thing.

“Somebody's been keeping a secret since the 13th of November,” he said. “Somebody knows something. You need to come forward. Dr. Donovan’s family is going to have to spend their first Christmas without her.”

Donovan’s twin sister, Robin Councilman, said Cathy was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and aunt. Knowing who killed her won’t fill the hole her death left in the family, Councilman said, but it will stop them from wondering how and why it happened and what choices led to her death.

“It will stop us from wondering if that car that's driving too fast behind us, or is coming at us while we take our own runs or walks, is the same one who killed Cathy,” Councilman said. “This won't make us whole but it will help us to find some peace in a horrible situation.”

Previously, authorities released a photo of a vehicle they believe struck Donovan. It’s a dark-colored four-door car or SUV with full-width tail lights. The vehicle was northbound on Highway 169 when the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

To submit a tip about the case, call 218-316-3026 or email jason.brown@state.mn.us.