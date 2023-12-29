Crow Wing County commissioners plan to send a resolution to state officials voicing their objection to Minnesota’s new state flag.

At a board meeting this week, Commissioner Paul Koering said he’s heard a lot of displeasure from his constituents about the flag redesign.

“In my mind, it feels like we’re whitewashing our history because somebody’s offended by something on the flag, which I don’t understand at all,” he said.

The Crow Wing County board plans to vote on a resolution at its next meeting on Jan. 2, which it will send to Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders. Koering acknowledged that the action would be a symbolic one.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

“I think it’s a great idea to do a resolution that probably doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

The current flag, which features the state seal on a blue background, drew criticism for its cluttered design and depiction of a white farmer tilling a field as a Native American on horseback rides off into the distance. The image is thought to represent the displacement of Indigenous people by white settlers.

A commission established last legislative session chose a three-color design featuring a dark blue, abstract shape of Minnesota, an eight-pointed star and a light blue field representing lakes and rivers. It will become official on Statehood Day — May 11 — unless state lawmakers object.

As panel completes work St. Cloud store sees sales of current Minnesota state flag spike

Koering also raised objections to taxpayer money being spent on replacing the original state flag and seal.

Commissioner Steve Barrows agreed, saying he’s “very proud” of the state’s current flag and seal.

“I have to say that I’m not sure how changing our flag is going to advance our society,” Barrows said. “And yet we’re going to pay some money out — the taxpayers are — to make those changes.”