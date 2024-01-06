3 young children dead, 1 toddler in critical condition following St. Paul house fire
The father of six children injured in a St. Paul fire earlier this week says three of those children have died.
They include 5-year-old twins Ntshiab Si and Siv Ntshiab, and 4-year-old Mauj tshos Ntuj. One-year-old Mauj Cagtxujvaj is in critical condition and is not expected to survive, the father Pa Cheng Vang said at an emotional press conference Saturday morning.
Vang said his wife, Ker Lor, who was hospitalized, is showing promising signs of recovery along with two of his children, 3-year-old Hnub Qub Vaj and 6-year-old Cag Kab Vaj.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who is a friend of the family, called it a “tragedy for our entire community” at the press conference.
“You’ve endured all our worst nightmare,” he said.
The fire occurred at the family’s home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North early Wednesday morning. Victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation. Vang was at work when the fire happened.
Authorities said the home had working smoke detectors, but the location of the fire in proximity to the bedrooms may have impeded the family from escaping.
St. Paul fire officials said the fire remains under investigation, but appears to have been accidental in nature.
Family and community members have set up a GoFundMe campaign to fundraise for funeral expenses.