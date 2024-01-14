While costs of a lot of things are on the rise due to inflation, Minnesota State Fair tickets won’t be one of them this year.

The Minnesota Agricultural Society Board of Managers — the 10-member panel that runs the Minnesota State Fair — on Sunday voted to keep ticket prices flat for the 2024 event.

That means that adult tickets will hold steady at $18 a piece, while seniors and kids ages 5 through 12 will be charged $16 for admission and children under 5 years old will get in for free. First day attendees will see lower ticket prices ($16 for adults and $13 for kids and seniors) and special kids and senior days discounts will remain in place.

“We understand we have a high level of programming and expenses but we also feel it's important that we continue on with incredible value to the fair,” Minnesota State Fair CEO Renee Alexander said.

Parking rates are also set to remain flat for 2024. Car parking at the fair will cost $20 and motorcycle parking will run $15.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair is set to run Aug. 22 through Sept. 2.