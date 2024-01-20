Anoka-Hennepin schools, teachers reach tentative agreement
After a marathon bargaining session, the Anoka-Hennepin School District and its teacher union, Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota, have reached a tentative contract agreement.
“We can confirm that the local and district reached a tentative agreement early [Saturday morning] after an almost 24-hour mediation session,” Kieren Steinhoff, a spokesperson for Education Minnesota said.
Jim Skelly, a spokesperson for the district, said final approval of the contract could occur as soon as the February 26 school board meeting.
According to a message sent to its members, Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota reports bargaining began on Friday morning and ended at 3:01 a.m. Saturday. The tentative agreement must be approved by the union’s executive committee, its members and the school board.
Teachers in the district have been working without a contract since July.
Anoka-Hennepin School District serves about 38,000 students in the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities and is the state’s largest school district.
