Cooperstown bound: Joe Mauer headed to baseball Hall of Fame

St. Paul native Joe Mauer, who spent his entire baseball career with the Minnesota Twins, is joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The longtime catcher and first baseman was elected in his first year of eligibility. He'll be inducted into the hall in Cooperstown, N.Y., this July.

Mauer received support on 76.1 percent of ballots from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America; 75 percent was needed for election.

Former Minnesota Twins player Joe Mauer smiles during the ceremony inducting him into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame prior to the start a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 5. Stacy Bengs | AP

Mauer was a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2009 AL MVP during 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is the only catcher to win three batting titles. He batted .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18.

Players Adrián Beltré and Todd Helton joined Mauer in winning election to the hall on Tuesday.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1 percent. Helton, making his sixth ballot appearance, got 307 votes for 79.7 percent.

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer acknowledges a standing ovation before batting against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in 2018. Jim Mone | AP

There are 273 players among 346 people in the Hall. Beltré, Mauer and Helton will be inducted at Cooperstown on July 21 along with Jim Leyland, elected last month by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires.

In a statement, the Twins noted that Mauer will be the seventh person to enter the Hall of Fame as a Twins player, joining Harmon Killebrew (1984), Rod Carew (1991), Kirby Puckett (2001), Bert Blyleven (2011), Jim Kaat (2022) and Tony Oliva (2022).

Mauer will also be the fourth St. Paul native in the hall, joining Dave Winfield (2001), Paul Molitor (2004) and Jack Morris (2018).