Finalists chosen, voting is open for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

From Aaron Brrr, Sir to Snow White and the 7 Drifts, now's your chance to help choose

MN DOT's District 3 St. Cloud facility has a fleet of 22 trucks.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Tuesday released the 50 finalists for it’s 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest.
From more than 8,000 submissions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released the 50 finalists for it’s 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest. And for sleet’s sake, don’t forget to vote!

Voting will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 28. You’re allowed to vote once and select up to eight names on your ballot.

MnDOT will announce the eight winning names in late January and them to one plow in each of the department’s districts.

This is MnDOT’s fourth “Name a Snowplow” contest.

‘Name a Snowplow’ finalists

  • A Little Salty

  • A Plow Named Sue

  • Aaron Brrrr, Sir

  • Alice Scooper

  • Barbie’s Dream Plow

  • Beauty and the Blade

  • Because Ice Said Snow!

  • Below Zero Hero

  • Best in Snow

  • Beyonsleigh

  • Blizzard Buster

  • Blizzard Wizard

  • Can’t Snow Me Down

  • Clark W. Blizzwald

  • Dashing thru the snow

  • Dolly Plowton

  • Don’t Flurry, Be Happy

  • Everyday I’m Shovelin’

  • Fast and Flurrious

  • Flake Superior

  • Flake it off

  • Frosty the Snowplow

  • Highway Hercules

  • I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

  • Just Scraping By

  • Lady Slippery

  • Land of 10,000 snows

  • L’Plow du Nord

  • Make Snowbegone

  • Minnesnowta N’ice

  • Miracle on Ice

  • No More Mr. Ice Guy

  • Oh, For Sleet's Sake

  • Oh Snow You Didn’t!

  • Orange you glad to see me?

  • Plower Power

  • Scrape, Rattle and Roll

  • Shiver Me Blizzards

  • SKOL Plow

  • Snowmageddon

  • SnowMNator

  • Snow White and the 7 drifts

  • Star of the North

  • Storm Rider

  • Sweet Child O’ Brine

  • Taylor Drift

  • The Great MN Plow-together

  • Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”)

  • Who let the plows out?

  • You're Killin' Me Squalls

Past MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest winners

Winter 2022-23

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry

  • Blizzo

  • Clearopathtra

  • Better Call Salt

  • Han Snowlo

  • Blader Tot Hotdish

  • Scoop! There it is

  • Sleetwood Mac

Winter 2021-22

  • Betty Whiteout

  • Ctrl Salt Delete

  • The Big Leplowski

  • Plowasaurus Rex

  • Scoop Dogg

  • Blizzard of Oz

  • No More Mr. Ice Guy

  • Edward Blizzardhands

Winter 2020-21

  • Plowy McPlowFace

  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

  • Duck Duck Orange Truck

  • Plow Bunyan

  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi

  • F. Salt Fitzgerald

  • Darth Blader

  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow

