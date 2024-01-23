Finalists chosen, voting is open for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
From Aaron Brrr, Sir to Snow White and the 7 Drifts, now's your chance to help choose
From more than 8,000 submissions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released the 50 finalists for it’s 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest. And for sleet’s sake, don’t forget to vote!
Voting will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 28. You’re allowed to vote once and select up to eight names on your ballot.
MnDOT will announce the eight winning names in late January and them to one plow in each of the department’s districts.
This is MnDOT’s fourth “Name a Snowplow” contest.
‘Name a Snowplow’ finalists
A Little Salty
A Plow Named Sue
Aaron Brrrr, Sir
Alice Scooper
Barbie’s Dream Plow
Beauty and the Blade
Because Ice Said Snow!
Below Zero Hero
Best in Snow
Beyonsleigh
Blizzard Buster
Blizzard Wizard
Can’t Snow Me Down
Clark W. Blizzwald
Dashing thru the snow
Dolly Plowton
Don’t Flurry, Be Happy
Everyday I’m Shovelin’
Fast and Flurrious
Flake Superior
Flake it off
Frosty the Snowplow
Highway Hercules
I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered
Just Scraping By
Lady Slippery
Land of 10,000 snows
L’Plow du Nord
Make Snowbegone
Minnesnowta N’ice
Miracle on Ice
No More Mr. Ice Guy
Oh, For Sleet's Sake
Oh Snow You Didn’t!
Orange you glad to see me?
Plower Power
Scrape, Rattle and Roll
Shiver Me Blizzards
SKOL Plow
Snowmageddon
SnowMNator
Snow White and the 7 drifts
Star of the North
Storm Rider
Sweet Child O’ Brine
Taylor Drift
The Great MN Plow-together
Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”)
Who let the plows out?
You're Killin' Me Squalls
Past MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest winners
Winter 2022-23
Yer a Blizzard, Harry
Blizzo
Clearopathtra
Better Call Salt
Han Snowlo
Blader Tot Hotdish
Scoop! There it is
Sleetwood Mac
Winter 2021-22
Betty Whiteout
Ctrl Salt Delete
The Big Leplowski
Plowasaurus Rex
Scoop Dogg
Blizzard of Oz
No More Mr. Ice Guy
Edward Blizzardhands
Winter 2020-21
Plowy McPlowFace
Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
Duck Duck Orange Truck
Plow Bunyan
Snowbi Wan Kenobi
F. Salt Fitzgerald
Darth Blader
The Truck Formerly Known As Plow
