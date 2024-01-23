Finalists chosen, voting is open for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

From more than 8,000 submissions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released the 50 finalists for it’s 2024 “Name a Snowplow” contest. And for sleet’s sake, don’t forget to vote!

Voting will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 28. You’re allowed to vote once and select up to eight names on your ballot.

MnDOT will announce the eight winning names in late January and them to one plow in each of the department’s districts.

This is MnDOT’s fourth “Name a Snowplow” contest.

‘Name a Snowplow’ finalists

A Little Salty

A Plow Named Sue

Aaron Brrrr, Sir

Alice Scooper

Barbie’s Dream Plow

Beauty and the Blade

Because Ice Said Snow!

Below Zero Hero

Best in Snow

Beyonsleigh

Blizzard Buster

Blizzard Wizard

Can’t Snow Me Down

Clark W. Blizzwald

Dashing thru the snow

Dolly Plowton

Don’t Flurry, Be Happy

Everyday I’m Shovelin’

Fast and Flurrious

Flake Superior

Flake it off

Frosty the Snowplow

Highway Hercules

I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered

Just Scraping By

Lady Slippery

Land of 10,000 snows

L’Plow du Nord

Make Snowbegone

Minnesnowta N’ice

Miracle on Ice

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Oh, For Sleet's Sake

Oh Snow You Didn’t!

Orange you glad to see me?

Plower Power

Scrape, Rattle and Roll

Shiver Me Blizzards

SKOL Plow

Snowmageddon

SnowMNator

Snow White and the 7 drifts

Star of the North

Storm Rider

Sweet Child O’ Brine

Taylor Drift

The Great MN Plow-together

Waipahiƞte (Dakota word for “snowplow”)

Who let the plows out?

You're Killin' Me Squalls

Past MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest winners

Winter 2022-23

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Blizzo

Clearopathtra

Better Call Salt

Han Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Scoop! There it is

Sleetwood Mac

Winter 2021-22

Betty Whiteout

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Plowasaurus Rex

Scoop Dogg

Blizzard of Oz

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Edward Blizzardhands

Winter 2020-21

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow