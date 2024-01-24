St. Louis Park superintendent addresses parent concerns following fights that closed school

Parents of students at St. Louis Park High School expressed concern over school safety at a board meeting Tuesday. Their comments came after fights at the school led to classes being canceled Friday.

Caitlin Serrano said her kids have experienced violence in the district. She told the school board that she’s also worried about teacher safety.

“I’m a teacher. I can tell you, you're going to lose teachers,” she said. “You have to consider enrollment; you have to consider the parents who are afraid to send their children here now.”

Several community members at the meeting said they’re worried that students involved in the fights aren't facing adequate consequences.

Interim superintendent Kate Maguire said the school is taking disciplinary action with the students who were involved, including possible suspensions and expulsions.

“We will be working with students to reinforce our expectations for being in this school space together and to further develop their skills to meet our expectations,” she said.

Maguire said the district is investigating the fights, including whether they were motivated by bias. A separate police investigation could result in criminal charges.

According to school officials, some students and staff members suffered minor injuries in the altercations. Two adults who came from off campus were arrested.

There’s been an additional police presence at St. Louis Park High School as classes resumed this week. The school has also implemented an altered schedule that limits students’ time in the hallways.