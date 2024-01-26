Winter storm? Newly named snowplow will help Minnesota drivers shake it off

It seems like we may never ever be getting back to winter — but when we do, a snowplow named “Taylor Drift” will be clearing roads in the eastern Twin Cities metro.

Washington County announced this week that’s one of two winning names in its Name-a-Snowplow contest. The other is “Plowabunga.”

Plowabunga was the top vote-getter with 433 votes out of more than 2,000 cast, and will clear roads in the southern half of the county. Taylor Drift received 405 votes and will work in the northern half.

More than 1,000 name submissions were whittled down to eight finalists. In addition to the two winners, the finalists included SKOL Plow, Beast of the East, Plow Bunyan, Stillwinter, Can’t Work From Home and Blizzard Wizzard.

The contest initially was going to pick just one plow name, “but because of the overwhelming number of suggestions, it was decided that two plows would be named for the top two vote-getters,” county officials reported.

Meanwhile, online voting for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s statewide Name-a-Snowplow contest continues through Sunday. The top eight names will go on snowplows in each of MnDOT’s eight districts across the state.

Taylor Drift is among the finalists for that contest, too.