Arrowhead 135 races forward, despite warm weather

A 135-mile race in International Falls starts Monday. That’s despite concerns there won’t be enough snow from the unusually warm weather.

Race Director Ken Krueger said there’s less snow, but it’s enough. The only thing that would cancel the Arrowhead 135 is if a dangerous snow storm blocked rescue vehicles. The race was halted only once because of COVID-19. But even the polar vortex in 2019 didn’t stop it.

Still, Kreuger said it will likely be a historically challenging race. Rougher trails means crashes are more likely. And the warm weather brings the risk of trench foot.

“I will advise people to slow down and make good choices,” Kreuger said. “Most people are here for an endurance challenge, you’re racing against yourself. There are a few people that come to win, but I would advise them to slow down, wear their safety gear, look out for each other.”

Competitors have 60 hours to reach the finish line on bike, foot or ski. Usually about 57 percent of people make it to the end.