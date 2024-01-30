Minneapolis Uber, Lyft drivers gather to push for higher pay

Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers took a pause from their usual routes to make their voices heard at Minneapolis City Hall Tuesday.

Their message is clear: “We’re not making enough.”

A report published by the Minneapolis Office of the City Auditor Policy and Research Division introduces three different compensation models and rates for Lyft and Uber drivers.

The first model suggests drivers should be making $1.40 per mile, an increase from the 56 cents per mile they say they currently make.

Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association President Eid Ali says compensation should meet or exceed Minneapolis’s large employer minimum wage of $15.57.

“All of these drivers, including myself, are struggling, we’re not making enough to feed our families. And that is why we need to say it out loud and bring our voices to the places where they belong to,” Ali said.

Minneapolis Council Member Robin Wonsley said of the three models being proposed, the second model, proposed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, falls short of getting drivers to the minimum wage.

“The example that’s in the report reveals that the mayor’s proposal, model B, means drivers are actually earning about 30 percent less per ride, than they would earn in model A, our original proposal,” she said.

Minneapolis city Council Member Robin Wonsley speaks at a press conference on Tuesday. Sarah Thamer | MPR News

Wonsley said some drivers are currently making as low as $4 an hour.

Farhan Badel has been driving for Uber and Lyft since 2018 and said riders are overcharged and drivers are underpaid.

“We are asking for the mayor to listen to the residents of the city, to listen to the drivers, to work with the city council members so we can pass the best city ordinance regarding rideshare regulations,” Badel said.

Last year, Frey vetoed an ordinance that would have required higher pay and better protections for rideshare drivers in the city. Lyft and Uber were against the ordinance.

Lyft officials argued the policy would make fares too expensive in the city, while Uber sent a message to customers asking them to lobby the mayor and council members to oppose the policy. The companies said they’d stop serving the city if the ordinance, which was later vetoed, went into effect in January.

City officials said they expect the council to take a final vote sometime in March.