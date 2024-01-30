St. Paul schools superintendent among finalists for job in Wisconsin

St. Paul Public Schools superintendent Joe Gothard is one of three finalists for the superintendent job in Madison, Wis.

The Madison Metropolitan School District on Monday announced the top three candidates to be its next superintendent.

Gothard is from Madison. He graduated from its public school system and started his career there as a teacher and coach. He later was a school administrator there.

He then served as the superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district for four years before taking his current job in St. Paul in 2017.

The St. Paul school district is the second-largest in Minnesota, serving more than 33,000 students.

The Madison school district is the second-largest in Wisconsin, serving more than 25,000 students.

Gothard was named Minnesota’s superintendent of the year last fall and he’s currently under consideration for the national title. He led the St. Paul school system through the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw the boost in funding that came in its wake.

Gothard is scheduled to do interviews with students and parents in the Madison school district next week. He’s competing for the job with Mohammed Choudhury, former state superintendent of schools in Maryland, and Yvonne Stokes, a former superintendent in Indiana.

The district said it aims to name its next superintendent by late February or early March.