Frey vetos Minneapolis cease-fire resolution

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday that he has vetoed a resolution passed last week by the city council which calls for a cease-fire in the Israel Hamas war.

Nine council members voted to approve the resolution, which is enough to override the mayor’s veto.

Frey says he supports a cease-fire, but called the council’s resolution language “one-sided.”

“The resolution City Council approved uplifts the history of Palestinians, and all but erases that of Israeli Jews,” wrote Mayor Frey in a statement announcing his veto. “Including some people’s history as valid, truthful and righteous as it may be, while ignoring others, is neither progressive nor inclusive.”

The symbolic resolution also calls for humanitarian aid, an end to U.S. military funding to Israel, and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas and the release of Palestinians held in Israeli military prisons.

Several other major U.S. cities, like Atlanta, San Francisco and Detroit, have passed cease-fire resolutions.

Frey said he would support the language of other cease-fire resolutions, such as those adopted in Hastings and in Greensboro, N.C.