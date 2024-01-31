Winter is broken: Record high reached before noon in the Twin Cities

Welcome to the warmest Jan. 31 on record for at least the last 150 years.

The temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport blew past the previous record high of 46 degrees before noon Wednesday. As of this post time during the noon hour, it’s already 48 degrees in the Twin Cities.

It’s already 54 degrees in Madison in southwestern Minnesota near the Buffalo Ridge.

Weather conditions in Madison, Minn., at noon Wednesday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A few southwestern Minnesota towns could hit 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Our record warmth to close out January is all part of the warmest winter on record so far for most Minnesota locations. The Midwest Regional Climate Center continues to show many Minnesota locations recording the warmest winter on record to date.

Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index Midwest Regional Climate Center

Here’s the Twin Cities chart:

Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index Twin Cities Midwest Regional Climate Center

Temperatures will cool slightly the rest of this week but still hover around 20 degrees warmer than average.

Highs through this weekend will favor the mid-40s south with 30s north.

Forecast high temperatures Thursday NOAA

The first week of February looks likely to run about 20 degrees warmer than average. Medium-range forecast maps suggest we may get some more seasonal air masses in here after that.

Stay tuned.