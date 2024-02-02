Target pulls Black History Month product after TikTok video

A TikTok video has prompted Target to pull a Black History Month item from its shelves and online store.

In the video posted earlier this week, TikTok user Issa Tete said she bought the “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Kit,” featuring magnets of historical Black figures at the Minneapolis-based retailer.

Tete said she is a U.S. history high school teacher. She compared historical photographs to the magnet’s images of W.E.B. Du Bois, Booker T. Washington and Carter G. Woodson. She shows how the photos don’t match up to the illustrated magnets.

“I don’t know who’s in charge of Target, but these need to be pulled off the shelves, like, immediately,” she said in the video.

Target said it will pull the kit.

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online. We’ve also ensured the product’s publisher is aware of the errors,” the Minnesota-based company said in a statement.

The video has close to 850,000 views to date. Bendon Publishing manufactures the kit.