Chef serves up special feast to welcome the year of the dragon

This Saturday is the beginning of a very special lunar new year: the year of the dragon. The dragon is a symbol of prosperity, so a dragon year means plenty of good luck and fortune.

Chef Tammy Wong is making sure the year gets off to a good start. She is serving up a dragon-worthy feast at her Rainbow Chinese Restaurant. It will be the first time in a long time that she’ll be able to treat guests to a special dine-in experience for the new year. She had to shut down the restaurant’s dining room during the pandemic. It reopened in July.

“Giving people a chance to come back — they’re so happy,” she said.

Cardamom ginger cookies for dessert topped with a slice of tangerine. Good fortune oysters from Tammy Wong's Lunar New Year menu for Rainbow Chinese Restaurant. Temple noodles, which are meant to bring longevity.

Her multi-course lunar new year feast includes shrimp dumpling soup, good fortune oysters, temple noodles, crispy tangerine chicken and cardamom ginger cookies for dessert.

A central ingredient across the menu: citrus.

“When you go to visit someone during the Chinese new year, it’s always welcome to bring citrus — orange, tangerine — mostly because it’s shaped like a nugget,” she explained.

Wong will offer her special dine-in only menu at Rainbow Chinese Restaurant Feb. 8-10 and again Feb. 14-17.

For the full interview with Wong, click play on the player above.