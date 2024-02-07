Eli Lilly settles Minnesota lawsuit over insulin pricing

Eli Lilly has settled a lawsuit by Minnesota that accused the three largest insulin makers of deceptively raising the price of insulin, which is used to treat diabetes.

The settlement filed on Wednesday in a New Jersey federal court calls for Lilly to offer Minnesota customers the option to pay no more than $35 a month for its insulin products.

Minnesota also sued Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, in a lawsuit that began in 2018. Lilly's settlement requires court approval.

Minnesota Attorney General Ellison will host a press conference at 11:30 a.m. regarding the litigation.

