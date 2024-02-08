State officials say North Shore lodge that burned had 3 unresolved inspection violations

State officials said Wednesday that a historic North Shore lodge destroyed in a fire the previous day had three unresolved violations from a recent fire code inspection, but it wasn’t clear if those violations played a role in the blaze.

A staffer at Lutsen Resort on Lake Superior spotted smoke coming from electrical outlets in the floor of the lobby around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The employee made it out and no guests were checked in, but the lodge was destroyed.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the State Fire Marshal division performed an inspection in July and found seven violations. The agency said the property owner repaired four of them.

The three outstanding violations were:

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

There was no annual sprinkler inspection report, which is required by law.

Resort officials could not provide a report of their most recent periodic inspection and testing of all fire alarm systems and equipment.

The egress illumination was not provided with enough emergency power to make sure they’d work in case of a power failure.

Smoke rises after an overnight blaze destroyed the Lutsen Lodge on the North Shore of Lake Superior, Tuesday. Edward Vanegas via AP

“It is too early in the investigation to determine if the three outstanding violations played a role in the fire,” the release said.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday with the resort.

State Fire Marshal division investigators “are sifting through debris and ashes to review any physical evidence at the scene. They will also review paperwork, such as business and financial reports, and conduct a multitude of interviews,” the agency reported. The state said it is unclear when the investigation will conclude.

“We understand the public wants answers," State Fire Marshal Chief Investigator Jim Iammatteo said in a news release. "However, it would be irresponsible to offer any insights until the conclusion of this investigation.”

Lutsen Lodge, started in 1885, claims to be Minnesota’s oldest resort with the lodge as its centerpiece. Located on the Lake Superior side of Highway 61, not far from the separate Lutsen Mountains ski area, it’s a popular destination for hikers, skiers and other visitors from the Midwest and beyond.

The main lodge was rebuilt after a 1951 fire. The lodge’s general manager told MPR News they have the original plans for the building that burned on Tuesday, and they plan to rebuild again.

A view of the Lutsen Lodge from September 2008 Kelly Gordon | MPR News

Bryce Campbell, owner of the resort since 2018, told the Star Tribune in an email that he owes about $150,000 to several people who own cabins and condominiums nearby, fueling suspicions about the origin of the fire. Without prompting from the newspaper, he denied those rumors.

“My heart is broken, and I feel like I’m grieving a person,” Campbell wrote to the newspaper, noting he recently spent millions of dollars on improvements to the property. “You have no idea what it’s like to lose such a big piece of your life (that) my mom and I were building together. ... It makes my broken heart hurt even more to focus on such absurd accusations.”

First responders work to put out a major fire that burned the main lodge to the ground Tuesday. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Campbell reiterated to the paper that he intends to rebuild and reopen the resort.

Jay Halverson, who owns a townhouse and a cabin near the lodge, told the Star Tribune that Campbell owes him about $30,000 in rental proceeds. Halverson said he was suspicious of the fire’s cause.

The Duluth News Tribune also reported that several cabin owners had filed lawsuits against Lutsen Resort or its parent company. The owners claimed they were owed “unpaid rental income and fees for their properties managed and rented out through the resort,” the newspaper reported.

Fire crews remained at the scene on Wednesday to douse hot spots in the wreckage.