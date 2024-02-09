University of Minnesota moving to reacquire medical center from Fairview Health Services

The University of Minnesota is pursuing a plan to reacquire its Twin Cities campus health care facilities from Fairview Health Services.

The University of Minnesota Regents on Friday voted to support a nonbinding letter of intent with Fairview to regain ownership of the U’s teaching hospital by the end of 2027.

The letter “signals agreement to advance discussions toward creating a new relationship centered around the University’s eventual ownership and control of the University of Minnesota Medical Center,” according to documents filed ahead of Friday’s meeting.

The letter already had been approved by the boards of Fairview and University of Minnesota Physicians.

The U sold the medical center to Fairview amid financial challenges in 1997.

The letter of intent approved by the Regents on Friday does not include information about a purchase price.

The letter outlines a proposed transaction in which the U would pay Fairview 51 percent of the unspecified “agreed purchase price” by the end of 2024, with the transaction set to be completed by the end of 2027.

It’s part of discussions toward a new agreement between Fairview and the U, after Fairview moved last fall to end the current partnership.

The move comes after an unsuccessful proposed merger between Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

And last year, U officials said they would seek state funding to help the university acquire the medical center, which includes hospitals on the east and west banks, the M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center and the Masonic Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.